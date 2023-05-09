Hastings Superfund shows challenges of federal program for small communities

The EPA did come knocking. Several different manufacturing and agricultural businesses were named PRPs – and so was the city of Hastings itself.

“I think EPA was coming down hard on us at first,” Sullivan said. “And I don’t know if they were trying to intimidate a small community, but I was told that by other communities. We networked with some other places where EPA was active around the country. And they said, ‘They’re just going to bully ya.’”

Hastings used to be home to a major clay manufacturer. Clay was mined at two different sites, and once it had all been dug up, two large holes remained. Stange said at the time, the solution was clear.

“They looked at it and said, ‘Oh, there’s a hole here. What’re we going to do with it? Fill it with garbage,’” he said.

The city operated the two landfills. So, when it was discovered that contamination had leaked into the groundwater from waste dumped there, the city was a PRP under Superfund rules.

The city was also considered a PRP for the Second Street subsite, the one contaminated by a coal gas plant because at the time the contamination was discovered, the Hastings Police Station was on that land.

Sullivan spent years on lawsuits and negotiations with the EPA. An agreement was made on the Second Street subsite, but the city was still named a PRP for all three sites, meaning they had to pay for the cleanup.

“We’ve spent millions,” he said. “And I don’t know if it’s five or six or seven. And I’ve been asked that before, and it’s probably somewhere in all these boxes. But the city has expended a lot of money on environmental issues. Paying lawyers and paying consultants – and paying EPA.”

But some community members and city government felt that the law was unfair. Hastings may have owned the land, but they weren’t the ones contaminating it.

Hastings and the EPA’s relationship was hostile at first, but after 40 years, they’ve learned to work together. A big part of it was just time for relationship building and understanding.

“That’s how things get done, I think, best is if both sides are willing to listen to each other,” Sullivan said. “And I think we have that. We’ve had it for some years now.”